TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and O’Neal play basketball at the Basketball Development Centre in Istanbul, shaking hands and exchanging signed balls after the game.
Erdogan plays basketball with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in Istanbul
The president was accompanied by senior Turkish officials during the event. / others
January 20, 2026

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan played basketball with former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal on Tuesday at the Basketball Development Centre in Istanbul, according to a social media post shared by the Turkish leader.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan shared images featuring a basketball and Turkish flag emoji. The photos showed Erdogan and O’Neal playing basketball, shaking hands and exchanging signed balls following the game.

Erdogan and O’Neal also posed for photos with students at the development centre.

RECOMMENDED

The president was accompanied by senior Turkish officials during the event.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat