US President Donald Trump has angrily lashed out at multiple well-known conservative commentators who have criticised his war against Iran, slamming his onetime allies as attention-seeking "NUT JOBS."

"They're stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!" Trump wrote in a nearly 500-word social media diatribe on Thursday.

In the president's crosshairs were Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly — two former Fox News hosts turned independent podcasters — as well as Candace Owens and Alex Jones, also podcasters and prominent conspiracy theorists.

"They don't have what it takes, and they never did! They've all been thrown off Television, lost their Shows, and aren't even invited on TV because nobody cares about them, they're NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some 'free' and cheap publicity," he complained.

All four have vocally criticised Trump over the war, slamming him for abandoning his anti-war campaign promises and — to varying degrees — accusing him of bowing to pressure from Israel to launch the war.

Recently, Owens called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, an amendment proposed in the wake of JFK's assassination that provides the procedures for replacing the president or vice president in the event of death, removal, resignation, or incapacitation.

In her post on April 7, Owens said, "The 25th Amendment needs to be invoked. He is a genocidal lunatic. Our Congress and military need to intervene."

Jones also criticised Trump over his threat to Iran before a ceasefire was announced.

'Time to put Grandpa up in a home'

Their criticism has highlighted a divide among Trump's supporters over the war, a potential major political risk for the Republican Party heading into the November midterm elections.

While all four have been backers of the president's "Make America Great Again" movement, some have feuded with the president.