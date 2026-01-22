US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has said that talks on a settlement in Ukraine are in their final stages.

“We are at the end now, and I actually am optimistic,” Witkoff said on Thursday at a Ukrainian event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, noting that "a lot of progress" had been made in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Expressing that he met with Ukraine's delegation on Wednesday evening, Witkoff praised Kiev's negotiating team and said they spent "a lot of time together" since talks in Geneva in November last year.

“I think we’ve got it down to one issue, and we have discussed iterations of that issue, and that means it’s solvable. So if both sides want to solve this, we’re going to get it solved,” he further said.

Witkoff added that he and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will be heading to the Russian capital Moscow on Thursday evening, and will later head to Abu Dhabi without staying overnight, where working group meetings will be held.

Witkoff and Kushner are scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.