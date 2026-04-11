Türkiye has criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his remarks targeting President Erdogan, saying, "Everyone knows that he (Netanyahu) has no moral values and legitimacy to lecture anyone."
"Netanyahu, who has orchestrated a genocide in Gaza and attacked seven countries in the region, dares to target our president out of desperation," said Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran on X on Saturday.
Noting that Netanyahu is a "criminal with arrest warrants to his name with no friends left", Duran underscored that his policies are pulling the region into instability and conflict as a means of staying in power.
"He will be held accountable sooner or later for his crimes against humanity," Duran added.
He reiterated Ankara's determination to fight "against oppressors for a more just, peaceful, and secure world."
Discomfort with the truth
The Turkish Foreign Ministry also slammed Netanyahu, stating that targeting the Turkish leader is a result of "the discomfort caused by the truths we have expressed on every platform."
The ministry described Netanyahu as the "Hitler of this era" due to his crimes and noted his record of regional aggression.
Noting the arrest warrant issued by the ICC, the statement has warned about Netanyahu's attempts to undermine ongoing peace talks and continue his expansionist policies.
The ministry further reiterated Türkiye's determination in its efforts to hold Netanyahu accountable for his crimes while continuing to support innocent civilians.
Israel launched a genocide in Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounding around 172,000, and devastating about 90 percent of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.
The ICC, in 2024, issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes in Gaza.