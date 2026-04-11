Türkiye has criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his remarks targeting President Erdogan, saying, "Everyone knows that he (Netanyahu) has no moral values and legitimacy to lecture anyone."

"Netanyahu, who has orchestrated a genocide in Gaza and attacked seven countries in the region, dares to target our president out of desperation," said Türkiye's Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran on X on Saturday.

Noting that Netanyahu is a "criminal with arrest warrants to his name with no friends left", Duran underscored that his policies are pulling the region into instability and conflict as a means of staying in power.

"He will be held accountable sooner or later for his crimes against humanity," Duran added.

He reiterated Ankara's determination to fight "against oppressors for a more just, peaceful, and secure world."

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