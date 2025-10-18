Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) announced the launch of a new project in Gaza aimed at tackling the widespread devastation left by Israeli assaults on the besieged Palestinian enclave.
The initiative, which was launched on Saturday, focuses on environmental cleanup, debris removal, and reopening blocked roads, with operations starting in the northern parts of the enclave, one of the hardest-hit areas, according to IHH.
Heavy machinery and specialised teams have been mobilised to clear rubble from residential neighbourhoods, enabling streets and public spaces to become accessible once again.
The organisation stressed that the work is not only about physical reconstruction but also about restoring a sense of normalcy and safety for Gaza’s residents.
The aid group underlined that reopening access routes is essential for facilitating humanitarian assistance, ensuring the delivery of food, medical supplies, and other urgent needs to communities that have long been cut off.
IHH has been active in Gaza for years, delivering support in areas such as food distribution, shelter provision, hygiene services, psychosocial care, and health programmes.
With this new debris-clearing and road-opening project, the organisation said it aims to speed up the rehabilitation of Gaza’s urban environment and contribute to improving the living conditions of thousands of Palestinians.