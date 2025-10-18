Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) announced the launch of a new project in Gaza aimed at tackling the widespread devastation left by Israeli assaults on the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The initiative, which was launched on Saturday, focuses on environmental cleanup, debris removal, and reopening blocked roads, with operations starting in the northern parts of the enclave, one of the hardest-hit areas, according to IHH.

Heavy machinery and specialised teams have been mobilised to clear rubble from residential neighbourhoods, enabling streets and public spaces to become accessible once again.

The organisation stressed that the work is not only about physical reconstruction but also about restoring a sense of normalcy and safety for Gaza’s residents.