WORLD
2 min read
Houthis struck Israel's Ben Gurion Airport: Military spokesman
The group says they fired the ballistic missile as part of what they call a growing aerial blockade.
Houthis struck Israel's Ben Gurion Airport: Military spokesman
Israeli police officers investigate a crater at the site of a missile attack, launched from Yemen, near Ben Gurion Airport on May 4, 2025. / Reuters
July 10, 2025

The Yemeni Houthi group said it targeted Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport with a ballistic missile in a “qualitative military operation” on July 10, triggering air raid sirens in some parts of the country as confirmed by Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed that the missile had hit its target, causing air raid sirens to “sound in more than 300 towns and cities, sending millions of Zionists (Israelis) rushing to shelters, and halting air traffic at the airport.”

“With reliance on God, (the armed forces) are working to expand their supportive military operations with missile strikes on military and strategic targets in occupied Palestine, as well as continuing the naval blockade. These operations will persist until the aggression against Gaza is halted and the siege is lifted,” he added.

However, as in previous parallel incidents, the Israeli military countered the claim, saying the missile was intercepted.

Houthis said in May they would impose a "comprehensive" aerial blockade on Israel by repeatedly targeting its airports.

RECOMMENDED

The Houthis have intensified missile and drone strikes on Israel, firing at Israel and attacking shipping lanes since the Israeli military resumed attacks on Gaza in March after two months of a shaky ceasefire.

On July 9, they sank the Greek bulk carrier Eternity C and said some crew members remain missing. It was the second Greek vessel sunk this week. Maritime security sources believe the group is holding six seafarers from the ship.

Since November 2023, the group has also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and the Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where nearly 57,700 people have been killed in an Israeli onslaught.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
Hate graffiti targeting Muslims and Palestinians at Maryland high school sparks outrage
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi