Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has said that his country is ready to negotiate an agreement that would end Israeli truce violations and lead to Israel’s withdrawal from five border hills it has occupied since the Israel-Hezbollah war ended last year.

In a televised speech marking Independence Day on Friday, Aoun said Lebanese troops are prepared to deploy at all positions from which Israeli forces withdraw.

It was not immediately clear whether Israel would accept the offer, as it comes at a time when Israeli strikes on Lebanon, violating agreed truce, have intensified.

