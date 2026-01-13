Myanmar's dominant pro-military party on Tuesday claimed a majority of elected lower house seats in the country's junta-run polls, which democracy watchdogs say will prolong the armed forces' grip.

The military has ruled Myanmar by force for almost all of its post-independence history, before a decade-long democratic experiment gave civilian politicians tentative control.

But the generals took back power in a 2021 coup deposing the government of Aung San Suu Kyi and plunging the country into civil war.

The junta is overseeing a staggered election it pledges will return power to the people after the third and final phase of voting on January 25.

Democracy advocates say it has been rigged by a dissent purge and a ballot stacked with military allies in the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP).

A USDP official, speaking anonymously because they were not authorised to disclose results, told AFP they "won 87 seats out of 100" in Sunday's second phase of the vote.