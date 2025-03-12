WORLD
Centre-right opposition wins Greenland election
Greenland voted in legislative elections that could yield a timeline for independence for the self-governing territory coveted by US President Donald Trump.
The Democratic partysecured an unbeatable lead in Nuuk, while the nationalist Naleraq party achieved a "stunning" election result, KNR reported. / AFP
March 12, 2025

The centre-right opposition won Tuesday's legislative elections in Greenland, public broadcaster KNR reported.

After ballots were counted in the capital Nuuk, the Democratic party, which describes itself as "social liberal" and which has also called for independence but in the longer term, held a lead that cannot be beaten, KNR said, adding that the nationalist party Naleraq was headed for a "stunning" election score.

Possibly signalling a Trump effect, turnout was higher than usual in the sole polling station in the capital Nuuk, according to election officials who extended voting -- which ended at 8:00 pm (2200 GMT).

"Our country is in the eye of the storm," Greenland's outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede said in a video posted to Facebook just hours before the vote.

"The international community is watching us closely, and we have recently seen how much they are trying to influence our country," said Egede, leader of the left-green party Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA).

The lead-up to the election to choose the 31-seat parliament, the Inatsisartut, was mostly marked by debates on healthcare, education and future ties with Denmark, which still controls the island's foreign, defence and monetary policy.

Greenland's inhabitants -- almost 90 percent of whom are Inuits -- say they are tired of being treated like second-class citizens by their former colonial power, which they accuse of having historically suppressed their culture, carried out forced sterilisations and removed children from their families.

All of Greenland's main political parties back independence but disagree on the timeframe.

