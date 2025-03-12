The centre-right opposition won Tuesday's legislative elections in Greenland, public broadcaster KNR reported.

After ballots were counted in the capital Nuuk, the Democratic party, which describes itself as "social liberal" and which has also called for independence but in the longer term, held a lead that cannot be beaten, KNR said, adding that the nationalist party Naleraq was headed for a "stunning" election score.

Possibly signalling a Trump effect, turnout was higher than usual in the sole polling station in the capital Nuuk, according to election officials who extended voting -- which ended at 8:00 pm (2200 GMT).

"Our country is in the eye of the storm," Greenland's outgoing Prime Minister Mute Egede said in a video posted to Facebook just hours before the vote.

"The international community is watching us closely, and we have recently seen how much they are trying to influence our country," said Egede, leader of the left-green party Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA).