ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
South Korean army Cobra helicopter crash during drill kills two
Military grounds AH-1S fleet and launches investigation after deadly training accident near the North Korean border
South Korean army Cobra helicopter crash during drill kills two
South Korean military officials secure the site where an AH-1S Cobra attack helicopter crashed in Gapyeong, South Korea, February 9, 2026. / Reuters
February 9, 2026

A South Korean army AH-1S Cobra attack helicopter has crashed during a training flight in the northern county of Gapyeong, killing both crew members on board, the military said.

The helicopter went down shortly after 11 AM local time on Monday for reasons that remain unclear.

The two servicemen were rushed to nearby hospitals but later succumbed to their injuries, according to an army statement.

RECOMMENDED

In response, the military suspended operations of all AH-1S helicopters and formed an emergency response team to investigate the cause of the crash.

The army said the drill involved practising emergency landing procedures while keeping the engine running, a manoeuvre designed to prepare crews for combat or mechanical emergencies.

Gapyeong lies northeast of Seoul and not far from the heavily fortified border with North Korea. The incident adds to growing scrutiny of military training safety as South Korea maintains heightened readiness amid regional tensions.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Why does February only have 28 days?
Germany's top court dismisses Palestinian challenge to arms exports to Israel
'A day of liberation': Bangladesh counts vote after 'most peaceful' elections
Russia tightens grip on WhatsApp, app vows to defend encryption
Has America’s decade-long military presence in Syria come to an end?
Türkiye slams Israeli measures in occupied West Bank
Nationwide strike by Indian farmers piles pressure on Modi over US trade pact
Türkiye's Erdogan calls for stronger transport integration among Muslim nations
NATO head presses Europe, Canada on defence spending as US priorities shift east
Starmer condemns Ratcliffe's claim UK is 'colonised by immigrants'
German police arrest two in PKK probe, seize guns and drugs
Britain commits major air defence support to Ukraine
Colombia declares emergency as deadly floods displace thousands
Türkiye's maiden unmanned surface vessel secures Saudi partnership
Russia to provide energy aid to crisis-hit Cuba