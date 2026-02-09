A South Korean army AH-1S Cobra attack helicopter has crashed during a training flight in the northern county of Gapyeong, killing both crew members on board, the military said.
The helicopter went down shortly after 11 AM local time on Monday for reasons that remain unclear.
The two servicemen were rushed to nearby hospitals but later succumbed to their injuries, according to an army statement.
In response, the military suspended operations of all AH-1S helicopters and formed an emergency response team to investigate the cause of the crash.
The army said the drill involved practising emergency landing procedures while keeping the engine running, a manoeuvre designed to prepare crews for combat or mechanical emergencies.
Gapyeong lies northeast of Seoul and not far from the heavily fortified border with North Korea. The incident adds to growing scrutiny of military training safety as South Korea maintains heightened readiness amid regional tensions.