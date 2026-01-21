US President Donald Trump has resumed his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos after an electrical issue forced his presidential aircraft to return to base shortly after takeoff, the White House said.

Trump and his entourage switched planes at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington and departed again shortly after midnight (0500 GMT), around two-and-a-half hours after the initial departure was aborted. The president is now en route to Switzerland, officials confirmed.

Air Force One had turned back late on Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution” after what the White House described as a “minor electrical issue.”

Journalists travelling with the president reported that lights in the cabin briefly went out after takeoff, prompting the crew to return to the Maryland air base.

“After takeoff, the AF1 crew identified a minor electrical issue. Out of an abundance of caution, AF1 returned to Joint Base Andrews,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, adding that Trump would continue his trip aboard a different aircraft.

Trump is travelling to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he is expected to face pointed questions — and possible pushback — from European leaders over his controversial bid to seize Greenland, a move that has rattled allies and revived debate over US territorial ambitions.