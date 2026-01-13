WAR ON GAZA
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Leaders meeting in Madrid support moving to the next phase of the Gaza agreement.
Mitsotakis and Sanchez stress full implementation of the Gaza framework talks on strengthening economic relations. / Reuters
January 13, 2026

Spain and Greece have reiterated their support for the full implementation of the US-backed Gaza peace plan, as the two countries’ leaders have met in Madrid to discuss developments in the Middle East, the situation in Venezuela and bilateral economic ties.

Speaking at a joint news conference after meeting his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said both countries backed the peace framework and called for progress towards its next phase.

"We support the full implementation of the peace plan. We look forward to a rapid transition to the second phase," Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis said the leaders also discussed the latest developments in Venezuela, stressing that the current priority was de-escalation and "he smooth transition to a new government with democratic legitimacy."

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on October 10 under Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, but it didn’t stop Israel from consistently violating it after it killed at least 442 Palestinians three months into the truce.

Israel killed over 71,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.

