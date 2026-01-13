Spain and Greece have reiterated their support for the full implementation of the US-backed Gaza peace plan, as the two countries’ leaders have met in Madrid to discuss developments in the Middle East, the situation in Venezuela and bilateral economic ties.

Speaking at a joint news conference after meeting his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said both countries backed the peace framework and called for progress towards its next phase.

"We support the full implementation of the peace plan. We look forward to a rapid transition to the second phase," Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis said the leaders also discussed the latest developments in Venezuela, stressing that the current priority was de-escalation and "he smooth transition to a new government with democratic legitimacy."