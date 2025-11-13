EUROPE
EU parliament backs 90 percent emissions cut by 2040, critics warn target could fall short
EU lawmakers back a 90 percent emissions cut by 2040, but environmentalists say the deal is riddled with loopholes and “sweeteners” that could weaken Europe’s climate ambitions.
Members of the European Parliament attend a session in the hemicycle in Brussels, on November 12, 2025. / AFP
November 13, 2025

The European Parliament has approved the European Union's carbon emission-reduction target for 2040, broadly backing a painstaking compromise struck by member states last week.

Lawmakers in Brussels voted on Thursday 379 to 248 in favour of a 90-percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990 levels — a key milestone towards the 27-nation bloc's goal of becoming carbon neutral by mid-century.

In line with what was agreed by EU environment ministers after marathon talks last week, they left room, however, for changes and included a string of sweeteners slammed by environmentalists.

"This climate target is a 90-percent cut to carbon pollution on paper only, and full of so many loopholes and caveats that it will likely fall far short," said Greenpeace EU climate campaigner Eva Corral.

From 2036, international carbon credits will be allowed to count towards five percent of the 2040 goal, according to parliament, potentially reducing the share of domestic cuts.

Lawmakers backed postponing by one year to 2028 the introduction of an emissions trading system for fuel combustion in buildings and road transport known as ETS2 — a scheme sponsored by Scandinavian countries but disliked by Poland and Hungary.

They also said the European Commission should assess progress towards the emissions goal every two years, and propose amendments if necessary, including to the target itself.

Parliament will now have to negotiate a final version of the text with member states.

Behind only China, the United States and India in terms of emissions, the EU has been the most committed of the major polluters to climate action and has already cut emissions by 37 percent compared to 1990 levels.

SOURCE:AFP
