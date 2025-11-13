The European Parliament has approved the European Union's carbon emission-reduction target for 2040, broadly backing a painstaking compromise struck by member states last week.

Lawmakers in Brussels voted on Thursday 379 to 248 in favour of a 90-percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990 levels — a key milestone towards the 27-nation bloc's goal of becoming carbon neutral by mid-century.

In line with what was agreed by EU environment ministers after marathon talks last week, they left room, however, for changes and included a string of sweeteners slammed by environmentalists.

"This climate target is a 90-percent cut to carbon pollution on paper only, and full of so many loopholes and caveats that it will likely fall far short," said Greenpeace EU climate campaigner Eva Corral.

From 2036, international carbon credits will be allowed to count towards five percent of the 2040 goal, according to parliament, potentially reducing the share of domestic cuts.