Washington wants Japan to halt Russian energy imports, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump claimed that India would stop buying oil from Moscow.

Bessent said on X that he discussed with visiting Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato Washington's "expectation that Japan stop importing Russian energy."

Japan relies heavily on importing oil and gas from abroad.

In 2023, Japan spent 582 billion yen ($3.9 billion) importing Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to the latest customs data available.

This accounted for 8.9 per cent of its total LNG imports.

Japanese media in Washington quoted Kato declining to be drawn out on Bessent's comments.

"I'd like to refrain from discussing what other ministers said," Kato was quoted as saying.

"We are committed to doing what we can to realise a just peace in Ukraine by coordinating with fellow G7 countries," he said.