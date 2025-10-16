ASIA PACIFIC
US asks Japan to end Russian energy imports after Trump claims India will stop buying Russian oil
Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu avoids commenting on US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's request, saying Tokyo remains aligned with G7 efforts toward a just peace in Ukraine.
US wants Japan to stop buying Russian energy / Reuters
October 16, 2025

Washington wants Japan to halt Russian energy imports, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump claimed that India would stop buying oil from Moscow.

Bessent said on X that he discussed with visiting Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato Washington's "expectation that Japan stop importing Russian energy."

Japan relies heavily on importing oil and gas from abroad.

In 2023, Japan spent 582 billion yen ($3.9 billion) importing Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG), according to the latest customs data available.

This accounted for 8.9 per cent of its total LNG imports.

Japanese media in Washington quoted Kato declining to be drawn out on Bessent's comments.

"I'd like to refrain from discussing what other ministers said," Kato was quoted as saying.

"We are committed to doing what we can to realise a just peace in Ukraine by coordinating with fellow G7 countries," he said.

On Wednesday, Trump had said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised him that New Delhi would stop buying Russian oil.

"You know, you can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon," Trump told reporters.

Modi has previously defended buying oil from Russia, a historic partner of India, despite Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

In August, Trump raised tariffs on Indian exports to the United States to 50 per cent, with Trump's aides accusing India of fueling Russia's war in Ukraine.

Bessent said that he and Kato also discussed "plans for mobilising Japan's strategic investment in the United States through the US-Japan trade and investment agreement."

