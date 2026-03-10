Nearly 700,000 people have been displaced across Lebanon in just over a week as the conflict intensifies, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Karolina Lindholm Billing, the agency’s representative in Lebanon, told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday that intensified air strikes and evacuation warnings issued on March 2 for residents in more than 53 villages and densely populated areas have triggered a massive wave of displacement.

“Lives have been upended on a massive scale,” she said.

Lebanese authorities report that more than 667,000 people have registered on the government’s displacement platform, with the figure jumping by more than 100,000 in a single day and continuing to rise.

Families forced to flee again

According to the UN agency, about 120,000 displaced people are currently sheltering in government-designated collective sites, while many others are staying with relatives or searching for accommodation after fleeing their homes with few belongings.

The violence has also pushed thousands across the border into Syria.

Syrian authorities say more than 78,000 Syrians and over 7,700 Lebanese have entered the country since the escalation began.