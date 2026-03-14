Israel has told the US this week that it was running critically low on missile interceptors as its war alongside Washington on Iran continues.

According to a report by Semafor on Saturday, a US official said Washington has been aware that Israel is running low on interceptors for months.

However, the official stressed that the US isn't facing the same problem, after concerns that the war on Iran depleted its interceptors.

"We have all that we need to protect our bases and our personnel in the region and our interests," the official told Semafor.

The official said Israel is working on solutions to address this shortage.