WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Israel running critically low on interceptors amid war on Iran — report
A report by Semafor cites a US official as saying that the US isn't facing the same issue, and that Israel is addressing the shortage.
Israel running critically low on interceptors amid war on Iran — report
The official said Israel is working on solutions to address this shortage. / Reuters
7 hours ago

Israel has told the US this week that it was running critically low on missile interceptors as its war alongside Washington on Iran continues.

According to a report by Semafor on Saturday, a US official said Washington has been aware that Israel is running low on interceptors for months.

However, the official stressed that the US isn't facing the same problem, after concerns that the war on Iran depleted its interceptors.

"We have all that we need to protect our bases and our personnel in the region and our interests," the official told Semafor.

The official said Israel is working on solutions to address this shortage.

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From 'short-term' to 'as long as necessary'

Israel reportedly launched the war on Iran, already low on interceptors, and US President Donald Trump said earlier this month that his country has virtually "unlimited" munitions, despite reports that they are lower than the military's expectations.

Trump initially said that the war on Iran would only take about four weeks, and later said it's a "short-term excursion."

Still, on Friday, he said the war will continue "as long as it's necessary."

A recent intelligence assessment reported by Reuters said that the Iranian leadership and government are not at risk of collapse amid the ongoing US-Israel war on the country.

SOURCE:TRT World
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