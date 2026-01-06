The United States’ military strike in Caracas on January 3 and the abduction of Venezuela’s President Nicholas Maduro and his wife do not constitute an isolated incident nor an anomaly within the international system.

On the contrary, it stands as an unequivocal signal of the historical moment confronting the world order: the collapse of the liberal international order and the rise of a more explicit, direct and violent form of domination, which can be characterised as a global, corporate form of fascism.

The operation to capture and forcibly extract Maduro and his wife, executed through the use of force and without any international legal basis, flagrantly violates the United Nations charter , the principle of state sovereignty and the entire framework of public international law.

It is, without ambiguity, an act of international kidnapping and an act of war. No legal euphemism or diplomatic rhetoric can conceal this reality.

President Donald Trump’s address, in which he states without reservation that the US will “run Venezuela” , marks a discursive turning point.

The masks have definitely fallen. Democracy, human rights and the fight against corruption are no longer invoked as formal justifications.

The motive is explicit and brutal: oil, strategic resources and geopolitical control. Everything else functions merely as a pretext.

This statement represents not only a threat against Venezuela, but a declaration of principles of the new order being imposed: the law of the strongest, administered by an ultra-wealthy elite and by energy, financial, technological and military conglomerates that now appear to control the US state.

We are witnessing a configuration of corporate feudalism, in which entire territories are conceived as spoils of war and people as disposable obstacles or, at best, as sacrifice zones.

Venezuela is not a man, it is a people

Washington once again commits a profound historical miscalculation. Venezuela is not a regime sustained by an individual figure.

It is a political, social and institutional project that has resisted more than two decades of systematic siege: criminal economic sanctions, financial blockade, productive sabotage, psychological warfare operations and permanent strategies of destabilisation.

The abduction of the president seeks to induce demoralisation, internal fracture and political collapse.

Yet the Venezuelan state retains political cohesion , civil–military articulation and an organised communal social base , forged precisely under extreme conditions.

There will be no immediate surrender of sovereignty. Venezuela is unlikely to negotiate its existence as a nation, nor accept its transformation into a colonial enclave.