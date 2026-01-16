The US on Thursday criticised South Africa over reports that Iranian military forces were allowed to participate in ongoing naval exercises, expressing concern that the move undermines regional security.
In a statement posted on US social media company X, the US Embassy in Pretoria said Washington views the reported decision with “concern and alarm,” alleging that South Africa’s defence minister and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) defied a government order regarding Iran’s involvement.
“Iran is a destabilising actor and state sponsor of terror, and its inclusion in joint exercises – in any capacity – undermines maritime security and regional stability,” the embassy stated.
The statement further condemned Pretoria for hosting Iranian security forces amid Tehran’s crackdown on protesters.
“It is particularly unconscionable that South Africa welcomed Iranian security forces as they were shooting, jailing, and torturing Iranian citizens engaging in peaceful political activity South Africans fought so hard to gain for themselves.”
The embassy also rejected any characterisation of engagement with Iran as neutrality, saying: “South Africa can’t lecture the world on ‘justice’ while cozying up to Iran.”
It added that allowing Iranian forces to operate in South African waters or expressing solidarity with Tehran “isn’t ‘non-alignment’: it’s choosing to stand with a regime that brutally represses its people and engages in terrorism.”
The week-long naval drill hosted by South Africa began on Friday and also includes Russian and Chinese warships.
South Africa has called for restraint and dialogue in Iran following in the deadly protests in the country.
Relations between Washington and Pretoria plunged to their lowest last year over disagreements on both foreign and domestic policies. Last year, US President Donald Trump accused South Africa of the alleged “genocide” against Afrikaners who are descendants of white settlers, and the confiscation of their land.
The South African government denied the claims. The US, a founding member of the G20, also boycotted last year’s summit in Johannesburg, the first ever to be held in Africa.