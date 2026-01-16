The US on Thursday criticised South Africa over reports that Iranian military forces were allowed to participate in ongoing naval exercises, expressing concern that the move undermines regional security.

In a statement posted on US social media company X, the US Embassy in Pretoria said Washington views the reported decision with “concern and alarm,” alleging that South Africa’s defence minister and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) defied a government order regarding Iran’s involvement.

“Iran is a destabilising actor and state sponsor of terror, and its inclusion in joint exercises – in any capacity – undermines maritime security and regional stability,” the embassy stated.

The statement further condemned Pretoria for hosting Iranian security forces amid Tehran’s crackdown on protesters.

“It is particularly unconscionable that South Africa welcomed Iranian security forces as they were shooting, jailing, and torturing Iranian citizens engaging in peaceful political activity South Africans fought so hard to gain for themselves.”

The embassy also rejected any characterisation of engagement with Iran as neutrality, saying: “South Africa can’t lecture the world on ‘justice’ while cozying up to Iran.”