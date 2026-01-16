WORLD
2 min read
US slams South Africa over Iran's role in ongoing naval drills
Washington says Tehran’s participation undermines maritime security and contradicts Pretoria’s claims of non-alignment.
US slams South Africa over Iran's role in ongoing naval drills
The statement further condemned Pretoria for hosting Iranian security forces amid Tehran’s crackdown on protesters. / Reuters
January 16, 2026

The US on Thursday criticised South Africa over reports that Iranian military forces were allowed to participate in ongoing naval exercises, expressing concern that the move undermines regional security.

In a statement posted on US social media company X, the US Embassy in Pretoria said Washington views the reported decision with “concern and alarm,” alleging that South Africa’s defence minister and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) defied a government order regarding Iran’s involvement.

“Iran is a destabilising actor and state sponsor of terror, and its inclusion in joint exercises – in any capacity – undermines maritime security and regional stability,” the embassy stated.

The statement further condemned Pretoria for hosting Iranian security forces amid Tehran’s crackdown on protesters.

“It is particularly unconscionable that South Africa welcomed Iranian security forces as they were shooting, jailing, and torturing Iranian citizens engaging in peaceful political activity South Africans fought so hard to gain for themselves.”

The embassy also rejected any characterisation of engagement with Iran as neutrality, saying: “South Africa can’t lecture the world on ‘justice’ while cozying up to Iran.”

RECOMMENDED

It added that allowing Iranian forces to operate in South African waters or expressing solidarity with Tehran “isn’t ‘non-alignment’: it’s choosing to stand with a regime that brutally represses its people and engages in terrorism.”

The week-long naval drill hosted by South Africa began on Friday and also includes Russian and Chinese warships.

South Africa has called for restraint and dialogue in Iran following in the deadly protests in the country.

Relations between Washington and Pretoria plunged to their lowest last year over disagreements on both foreign and domestic policies. Last year, US President Donald Trump accused South Africa of the alleged “genocide” against Afrikaners who are descendants of white settlers, and the confiscation of their land.

The South African government denied the claims. The US, a founding member of the G20, also boycotted last year’s summit in Johannesburg, the first ever to be held in Africa.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
PM contender Rahman vows to rebuild Bangladesh after Hasina-era 'loot'
Russian regulator restricts Telegram messenger
India tightens grip on social media with takedown in jiffy rule
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
EU parliament adopts twin texts tightening migration rules
Hundreds of homes flooded as record rainfall batters parts of the UK
Senior al Shabab leader killed in Somalia
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
Bangladesh election candidates urge voters to elect 'ethical' leadership as campaigning ends
US court clears path for deportations as Trump pushes to end protections for thousands
Still a long way to go in talks on Ukraine: Russia's Lavrov
Türkiye's Roketsan unveils AI-powered 'Eren' glide munition in Riyadh