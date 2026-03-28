The ongoing US-Israeli attacks have targeted a water reservoir in Haftkel in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province, Iranian media have reported.

The 10,000-cubic-metre water reservoir has been targeted in strikes that took place on Saturday evening, Iran's state-run IRNA said, citing Valiollah Hayati, the deputy governor.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint war on Iran on February 28, so far killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.

Regional concerns