The ongoing US-Israeli attacks have targeted a water reservoir in Haftkel in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province, Iranian media have reported.
The 10,000-cubic-metre water reservoir has been targeted in strikes that took place on Saturday evening, Iran's state-run IRNA said, citing Valiollah Hayati, the deputy governor.
Hostilities in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint war on Iran on February 28, so far killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.
Regional concerns
The head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization, MIT, has warned that the ongoing war involving Israel, the US, and Iran risks escalating into a wider global crisis if it continues.
Speaking at the STRATCOM Summit 2026 in Istanbul on Saturday, Ibrahim Kalin said: "Since the pandemic, our world has been going through many critical thresholds, crises, and ruptures.”
Kalin also said the consequences of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza that began on October 7, 2023, continue to be felt.
"While efforts to realise peace in Gaza continue, Israel's violations and its policies of occupation and annexation continue without interruption," he said.