The African Union (AU) has welcomed a China-Pakistan five-point initiative to ease tensions in the Gulf and Middle East as the US-Israeli war against Iran continues into its second month.

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said on Friday that the proposal, which calls for an immediate ceasefire, protection of civilians, and maritime security, could help steer the crisis towards a negotiated outcome.

“The initiative constitutes a timely and constructive contribution to ongoing international efforts to de-escalate tensions,” Youssouf said in a statement, urging restraint and adherence to international law.

He warned that the conflict’s impact is already reverberating globally, disrupting energy supply chains, food systems, and economic stability, with African countries particularly exposed to the fallout.

The bloc reiterated that a durable solution can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy, calling on all parties to de-escalate and engage in sustained negotiations urgently.