WAR ON IRAN
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African Union throws weight behind China-Pakistan Middle East peace push
The AU says it stands ready to work with international partners to support efforts aimed at de-escalation and the promotion of peace in the region.
African Union throws weight behind China-Pakistan Middle East peace push
FILE PHOTO: African Union summit in Addis Ababa. / Reuters
April 3, 2026

The African Union (AU) has welcomed a China-Pakistan five-point initiative to ease tensions in the Gulf and Middle East as the US-Israeli war against Iran continues into its second month.

AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said on Friday that the proposal, which calls for an immediate ceasefire, protection of civilians, and maritime security, could help steer the crisis towards a negotiated outcome.

“The initiative constitutes a timely and constructive contribution to ongoing international efforts to de-escalate tensions,” Youssouf said in a statement, urging restraint and adherence to international law.

He warned that the conflict’s impact is already reverberating globally, disrupting energy supply chains, food systems, and economic stability, with African countries particularly exposed to the fallout.

The bloc reiterated that a durable solution can only be achieved through dialogue and diplomacy, calling on all parties to de-escalate and engage in sustained negotiations urgently.

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Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who is also deputy prime minister, visited Beijing on Tuesday, where he will meet with top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.

China and Pakistan proposed a five-point peace plan for the Middle East, which included an immediate cessation of hostilities, the start of peace talks as soon as possible, the security of non-military targets, the security of shipping lanes, and the primacy of the UN Charter.

Last week, Pakistan confirmed its direct role in relaying messages between the US and Iran towards ending the war in the Middle East.

The AU said it stands ready to work with international and regional partners to support efforts aimed at de-escalation and the promotion of peace and stability in the region.

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SOURCE:AA
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