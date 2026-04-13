Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz halted on Monday shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports from 1400 GMT.
The move triggered swift reactions from governments across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, raising concerns over energy security and regional stability.
Iran
Iran’s armed forces said US restrictions on vessels in international waters “amount to piracy” and warned Tehran would introduce a “permanent mechanism” to control the Strait of Hormuz.
Officials also said if Iranian ports were threatened, no port in the Gulf or Gulf of Oman would be safe from attacks.
Türkiye
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Türkiye supports reopening the Strait of Hormuz through peaceful means and warned that any armed international intervention would face serious challenges.
He added that the international community wants free and uninterrupted navigation through the strait.
China
China called for calm and restraint on all sides, saying safe and unimpeded transit through the waterway serves the interests of the international community.
Foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said: “Keeping the key waterway safe, stable, and unimpeded serves the common interest of the international community.”
China stands ready to work with all sides to safeguard energy security and supply, he added.
Spain
Spain’s Defence Minister Margarita Robles said the US naval blockade “makes no sense” and warned it adds to broader tensions.
She described the move as another escalation, dragging the region further into instability. “It's one more episode in this whole downward spiral into which we've been dragged," she said.
UK
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain would not support the blockade and would not be dragged into the conflict despite mounting pressure.
He added it was vital to restore full access to the Strait of Hormuz as quickly as possible to protect global shipping and stability.
"It is, in my view, vital that we get the Strait open and fully open, and that's where we've put all of our efforts in the last few, and we'll continue to do so," Starmer said.
Germany
Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that Germany's already struggling economy will feel the effects of the energy shock from the Middle East war for a prolonged period.
"We will continue to feel the consequences of this war for a long time to come, even after it is over," he said, as his government announced relief measures including a cut in fuel taxes.
ASEAN
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations called for the restoration of safe, unimpeded, and continuous transit through the Strait of Hormuz, urging all parties to ensure the safety of seafarers and ships.
It also urged Washington and Tehran to continue negotiations towards a permanent end to the conflict and lasting regional stability.