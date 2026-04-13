Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz halted on Monday shortly after US President Donald Trump announced a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports from 1400 GMT.

The move triggered swift reactions from governments across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, raising concerns over energy security and regional stability.

Iran

Iran’s armed forces said US restrictions on vessels in international waters “amount to piracy” and warned Tehran would introduce a “permanent mechanism” to control the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials also said if Iranian ports were threatened, no port in the Gulf or Gulf of Oman would be safe from attacks.

Türkiye

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Türkiye supports reopening the Strait of Hormuz through peaceful means and warned that any armed international intervention would face serious challenges.

He added that the international community wants free and uninterrupted navigation through the strait.

China

China called for calm and restraint on all sides, saying safe and unimpeded transit through the waterway serves the interests of the international community.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said: “Keeping the key waterway safe, stable, and unimpeded serves the common interest of the international community.”

China stands ready to work with all sides to safeguard energy security and supply, he added.

Spain