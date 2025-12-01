India's telecoms ministry has privately asked smartphone makers to preload all new devices with a state-owned cybersecurity app that cannot be deleted, a government order showed, a move likely to antagonise Apple and privacy advocates.

India is one of the world's largest telephone markets, with more than 1.2 billion subscribers, and government figures show the app, launched in January, has helped recover more than 700,000 lost phones, including 50,000 in October alone.

Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi are among the companies bound by the new order. Apple has previously locked horns with the telecoms regulator over the development of a government anti-spam mobile app.

The November 28 order, seen by Reuters, gives major smartphone companies 90 days to ensure that the government's Sanchar Saathi app is pre-installed on new mobile phones, with a provision that users cannot disable it.

For devices already in the supply chain, manufacturers should push the app to phones via software updates, the ministry said in its order, which was not made public and was sent privately to select companies.

The government said the app was essential to combat "serious endangerment" of telecom cybersecurity from duplicate or spoofed IMEI numbers, which enable scams and network misuse.

Apple's iOS powered an estimated 4.5 percent of 735 million smartphones in India by mid-2025, with the rest using Android, Counterpoint Research says.

Telecom cybersecurity