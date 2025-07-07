TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Defence Minister Yasar Guler travels to the region along with top military commanders to conduct inspections and oversee operations.
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
The operation was part of an effort to recover the remains of a soldier killed by PKK terrorists in 2022. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 7, 2025

Twelve Turkish soldiers were martyred after being exposed to methane gas during a search operation in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defence Ministry announced on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday during a search-and-clear mission inside a cave at an altitude of 852 meters in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, where members of the PKK terror group had taken shelter.

The operation was part of an effort to recover the remains of a soldier martyred by PKK terrorists in 2022. During the mission, 19 personnel were affected by the gas, and four of them succumbed, raising the total number of fatalities to 12.

Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler traveled to the region alongside senior military commanders to inspect the scene and attend the farewell ceremonies for the fallen troops.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of our martyrs, the Turkish Armed Forces, and our noble nation,” the ministry said in its statement, also wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

RECOMMENDED

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has waged a bloody insurgency against the Turkish state for over four decades. 

In response to persistent threats, Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in 2022, targeting PKK hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq.

The group frequently uses northern Iraq as a base to plan and launch cross-border attacks against Türkiye.

Turkish authorities have repeatedly underlined that Ankara's actions are in line with Article 51 of the UN Charter, which gives the right to use self-defensive measures in case of armed attacks. In addition, bilateral agreements between Türkiye and Iraq allow the former to conduct anti-terror operations on the latter's territories.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark
DRC army regains control of Uvira after M23 rebels withdraw
Yemen accuses UAE of secret prison and ammo cache at airbase, Abu Dhabi rejects claims
US Treasury chief calls EU retaliation over Greenland ‘unwise’ amid Trump tariff threat