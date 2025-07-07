Twelve Turkish soldiers were martyred after being exposed to methane gas during a search operation in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defence Ministry announced on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday during a search-and-clear mission inside a cave at an altitude of 852 meters in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, where members of the PKK terror group had taken shelter.

The operation was part of an effort to recover the remains of a soldier martyred by PKK terrorists in 2022. During the mission, 19 personnel were affected by the gas, and four of them succumbed, raising the total number of fatalities to 12.

Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler traveled to the region alongside senior military commanders to inspect the scene and attend the farewell ceremonies for the fallen troops.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of our martyrs, the Turkish Armed Forces, and our noble nation,” the ministry said in its statement, also wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.