Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday described Western moves to recognise Palestine as building blocks for a two-state solution, rather than mere diplomatic gestures, a day after a ceasefire agreement in Egypt formally ended Israel’s two-year war on Gaza.

“At this stage, it is essential to intensify efforts toward a two-state solution. We wish to see the decisions by Western nations, especially the United Kingdom and France, to recognise the State of Palestine as foundational steps in the process leading toward a two-state solution, rather than mere acts of recognition. Otherwise, any steps taken will remain incomplete and fall short of their intended purpose.”

He reaffirmed that an independent, sovereign, and geographically integrated Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, is the only solution.

Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye have signed with US President Donald Trump a document on the Gaza ceasefire deal. The document will set the rules and regulations, Trump said before signing.

“These signatures are not just symbolic — they mark our commitment to peace, as a part of history,” Erdogan said.

Related TRT World - Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar and US sign document on Gaza ceasefire deal

‘Gaza genocide must not be forgotten’

The Turkish president also criticised Israel’s record on violating ceasefires, saying both Türkiye and the United States are determined to enforce the peace deal.

“It is absolutely clear that Israel cannot achieve any results by occupying its neighbours. The Netanyahu government’s attempt to equate reactions against genocide with antisemitism has, as seen here, failed to yield any results,” Erdogan said.

He warned that the plight of Gazans must not be forgotten, insisting that continued diplomatic attention is essential to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe.