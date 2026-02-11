The European Parliament on Wednesday approved a €90 billion ($107 billion) loan for Ukraine, swiftly greenlighting a major financial support package aimed at sustaining Kiev's public services and defence capabilities.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the parliament's rapid adoption of the proposal, underlining the EU's continued commitment to Ukraine.

"Ukraine's courage is unshakable. And so is Europe's resolve to stand by its side. Today and tomorrow! Because a strong Ukraine makes all of Europe safer," she wrote on the US social media platform X.

Under the proposed framework, the EU funding will be made available to Ukraine through two main channels.

Financial and defence support

Of the total amount, €30 billion ($35.8 billion) will be provided as macroeconomic support, either via macro-financial assistance or through the Ukraine Facility, the EU's dedicated instrument designed to deliver stable and predictable financial support to Kiev.