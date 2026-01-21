Iran's foreign minister has issued the most direct warning yet to the United States after Tehran's deadly crackdown on protesters, warning the Islamic Republic will be “firing back with everything we have if we come under renewed attack."

The comments by Abbas Araghchi, who saw his invitation to the World Economic Forum in Davos rescinded over the killings, come on Wednesday as an American aircraft carrier group moves westwards towards the Middle East from Asia.

Meanwhile, American fighter jets and other equipment appear to be moving in the Middle East after a major US military deployment in the Caribbean saw troops abduct Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro.

Araghchi made the threat in an opinion article published by The Wall Street Journal.

In it, the foreign minister contended “the violent phase of the unrest lasted less than 72 hours” and blamed armed demonstrators for the violence. Videos that have slipped out of Iran despite an internet shutdown appear to show security forces repeatedly using live fire to target unarmed protesters, something unaddressed by Araghchi.

“Unlike the restraint Iran showed in June 2025, our powerful armed forces have no qualms about firing back with everything we have if we come under renewed attack,” Araghchi wrote, referring to the 12-day war launched by Israel on Iran in June. “This isn’t a threat, but a reality I feel I need to convey explicitly, because as a diplomat and a veteran, I abhor war.”

He added: “An all-out confrontation will certainly be ferocious and drag on far, far longer than the fantasy timelines that Israel and its proxies are trying to peddle to the White House. It will certainly engulf the wider region and have an impact on ordinary people around the globe.”

Mideast nations, particularly diplomats from Gulf countries, had lobbied Trump not to attack. Last week, Iran shut its airspace, likely in anticipation of a strike.