Iran's top diplomat vows to 'fire back with everything we have' if the US attacks
In Iran's most direct warning yet to the US, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi writes in the Wall Street Journal that "our powerful armed forces have no qualms about firing back with everything we have if we come under renewed attack".
FILE: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks at a press briefing in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, January 18 2026. / AP
January 21, 2026

Iran's foreign minister has issued the most direct warning yet to the United States after Tehran's deadly crackdown on protesters, warning the Islamic Republic will be “firing back with everything we have if we come under renewed attack."

The comments by Abbas Araghchi, who saw his invitation to the World Economic Forum in Davos rescinded over the killings, come on Wednesday as an American aircraft carrier group moves westwards towards the Middle East from Asia.

Meanwhile, American fighter jets and other equipment appear to be moving in the Middle East after a major US military deployment in the Caribbean saw troops abduct Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro.

Araghchi made the threat in an opinion article published by The Wall Street Journal.

In it, the foreign minister contended “the violent phase of the unrest lasted less than 72 hours” and blamed armed demonstrators for the violence. Videos that have slipped out of Iran despite an internet shutdown appear to show security forces repeatedly using live fire to target unarmed protesters, something unaddressed by Araghchi.

“Unlike the restraint Iran showed in June 2025, our powerful armed forces have no qualms about firing back with everything we have if we come under renewed attack,” Araghchi wrote, referring to the 12-day war launched by Israel on Iran in June. “This isn’t a threat, but a reality I feel I need to convey explicitly, because as a diplomat and a veteran, I abhor war.”

He added: “An all-out confrontation will certainly be ferocious and drag on far, far longer than the fantasy timelines that Israel and its proxies are trying to peddle to the White House. It will certainly engulf the wider region and have an impact on ordinary people around the globe.”

Mideast nations, particularly diplomats from Gulf countries, had lobbied Trump not to attack. Last week, Iran shut its airspace, likely in anticipation of a strike.

The USS Abraham Lincoln, which had been in the South China Sea in recent days, had passed through the Strait of Malacca, a key waterway connecting the South China Sea and Indian Ocean, by Tuesday, ship-tracking data showed.

A US Navy official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the aircraft carrier and three accompanying destroyers were heading west.

While naval and other defence officials stopped short of saying the carrier strike group was headed to the Middle East, its current heading and location in the Indian Ocean means it is only days away from moving into the region.

The death toll from the protests has reached at least 4,519 people, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said. The agency has been accurate throughout the years on demonstrations and unrest in Iran, relying on a network of activists inside the country that confirms all reported fatalities.

The death toll exceeds that of any other round of protest or unrest in Iran in decades, and recalls the chaos surrounding the 1979 revolution that brought the Islamic Republic into being.

Although there have been no protests for days, there are fears the death toll could increase significantly as information gradually emerges from a country still under a government-imposed shutdown of the internet since January 8.

Khamenei said on Saturday that the protests had left “several thousand” people dead and blamed the United States. It was the first indication from an Iranian leader of the extent of the casualties.

More than 26,300 people have been arrested, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency. Comments from officials have led to fears of some of those detained being put to death in Iran, one of the world’s top executioners. That and the killing of peaceful protesters have been two red lines laid down by Trump in the tensions.

