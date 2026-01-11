Palestinian rights institutions said that a detainee from Gaza has died in Israeli prisons, raising the number of Palestinians who breathed their last in custody since October 2023 to 87.

In a joint statement, the Prisoners’ Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner Society said that Hamza Abdullah Abdulhadi Adwan, 67, died in Israeli detention on September 9, 2025.

Adwan, who suffered from chronic heart disease and required continuous medical care, was detained on November 12, 2024, at a military checkpoint in northern Gaza, the statement said.

The institutions said Adwan was married and a father of nine children, two of whom were killed before the start of Israel’s Gaza genocide in October 2023.

They said his death comes amid what they described as systematic abuses against Palestinian detainees, including torture, starvation, medical neglect, sexual assault, humiliation and detention under degrading conditions.

According to the statement, more than 100 Palestinian detainees have died in Israeli prisons since the start of the war in Gaza, but Israeli authorities have officially disclosed the identities of only 87 of them.

Systematic abuses

The remaining cases, the institutions said, remain subject to enforced disappearance, alongside dozens of detainees who were executed in the field.