China has approved its first batch of Nvidia H200 artificial intelligence chip imports, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, marking a shift in position as Beijing seeks to balance its AI needs against spurring domestic development.

ByteDance, Alibaba and Tencent have been approved to purchase over 400,000 H200 chips in total, with other enterprises now joining a queue for subsequent approvals, said two of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

It was granted during Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang's visit to China this week, the sources said.

China's industry and commerce ministries, as well as Nvidia, had not yet responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

ByteDance, Alibaba and Tencent had not responded either.

The H200, Nvidia's second most powerful AI chip, has emerged as a major flashpoint in US-China relations.

Despite strong demand from Chinese firms and US approval for exports, Beijing's hesitation to allow imports has been the main barrier to shipments.

The US earlier this month formally cleared the way for Nvidia to sell the H200 to China, where the company is seeing a strong appetite.

However, Chinese authorities have the final say on whether they would allow it to be shipped in.

It was unclear in recent weeks whether Beijing would approve, as the government wants to balance meeting surging domestic demand for advanced AI chips and nurturing its domestic semiconductor industry.