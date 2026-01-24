Iran has said it will treat any attack as an "all-out war against us," a senior Iranian official has warned, as US military assets are set to arrive in the Middle East in the coming days.
Speaking on condition of anonymity on Friday, the official said Iran’s military has been placed on high alert amid the arrival of a US aircraft carrier strike group and other forces in the region.
"This military buildup — we hope it is not intended for real confrontation — but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario," the official said.
"This is why everything is on high alert in Iran."
The official warned that Tehran would not differentiate between the scale or nature of any potential attack.
"This time we will treat any attack — limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it — as an all-out war against us," the official said.
He added that Iran would respond decisively if attacked.
"And we will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this," the official said.
'We will respond'
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States had an "armada" heading toward Iran but hoped he would not have to use it.
US warships including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, several destroyers and fighter aircraft started moving from the Asia-Pacific last week. Officials say additional air defence systems are also being eyed for the Middle East.
"If the Americans violate Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, we will respond," said the Iranian official. He declined to specify what an Iranian response might look like.
"A country under constant military threat from the United States has no option but to ensure that everything at its disposal can be used to push back and, if possible, restore balance against anyone who dares to attack Iran," the official said.
The US military has in the past periodically sent increased forces to the Middle East at times of heightened tensions.
However, the US military staged a major buildup last year ahead of its June attacks against Iran.