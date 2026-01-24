MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Iran will treat any US attack as 'all-out war against us' — senior official
Tehran will not differentiate between scale or nature of any potential attack, says the official as US warships including aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, several destroyers and fighter aircraft head to Middle East.
Iran will treat any US attack as 'all-out war against us' — senior official
Tehran says it is prepared for worst-case if US attacks [File] / AP
January 24, 2026

Iran has said it will treat any attack as an "all-out war against us," a senior Iranian official has warned, as US military assets are set to arrive in the Middle East in the coming days.

Speaking on condition of anonymity on Friday, the official said Iran’s military has been placed on high alert amid the arrival of a US aircraft carrier strike group and other forces in the region.

"This military buildup — we hope it is not intended for real confrontation — but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario," the official said.

"This is why everything is on high alert in Iran."

The official warned that Tehran would not differentiate between the scale or nature of any potential attack.

"This time we will treat any attack — limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it — as an all-out war against us," the official said.

He added that Iran would respond decisively if attacked.

RECOMMENDED

"And we will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this," the official said.

RelatedTRT World - Trump says 'massive armada' heading towards Iran as US military assets move

'We will respond'

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States had an "armada" heading toward Iran but hoped he would not have to use it.

US warships including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, several destroyers and fighter aircraft started moving from the Asia-Pacific last week. Officials say additional air defence systems are also being eyed for the Middle East.

"If the Americans violate Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, we will respond," said the Iranian official. He declined to specify what an Iranian response might look like.

"A country under constant military threat from the United States has no option but to ensure that everything at its disposal can be used to push back and, if possible, restore balance against anyone who dares to attack Iran," the official said.

The US military has in the past periodically sent increased forces to the Middle East at times of heightened tensions.

However, the US military staged a major buildup last year ahead of its June attacks against Iran.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15