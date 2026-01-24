Iran has said it will treat any attack as an "all-out war against us," a senior Iranian official has warned, as US military assets are set to arrive in the Middle East in the coming days.

Speaking on condition of anonymity on Friday, the official said Iran’s military has been placed on high alert amid the arrival of a US aircraft carrier strike group and other forces in the region.

"This military buildup — we hope it is not intended for real confrontation — but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario," the official said.

"This is why everything is on high alert in Iran."

The official warned that Tehran would not differentiate between the scale or nature of any potential attack.

"This time we will treat any attack — limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it — as an all-out war against us," the official said.

He added that Iran would respond decisively if attacked.