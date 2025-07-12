Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow “respects” Pyongyang’s development of a nuclear weapons program and understands the rationale behind it, calling the move a deterrent against regional military threats.

Speaking during a meeting on Saturday with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui in the resort city of Wonsan, Lavrov said the program served defensive purposes.

“We respect their actions and understand the reasons behind their implementation of the nuclear program,” he said.

“The leadership of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea made appropriate conclusions long before Israeli-American strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“It was precisely because these conclusions were drawn in a timely manner that no one even contemplates using force against North Korea, despite military buildup around it involving the United States, South Korea, and Japan,” he said.

Lavrov credited the program’s progress to the work of North Korean scientists and engineers.

Situation on Korean Peninsula

Lavrov said the talks also focused on developments on the Korean Peninsula, warning that unresolved tensions were harming regional cooperation and stability.

“We agree that unresolved issues here negatively impact the overall situation in Northeast Asia and hinder prospects for equal, mutually beneficial cooperation among all regional states,” he said.

Commenting on the new leadership in South Korea, he said Moscow would judge it by its “actions, not statements,” and criticised continued military coordination with the US and Japan.

“These actions remain in the same state they were under the previous president and administration of South Korea. They involve developing a trilateral alliance among South Korea, Japan, and the US,” Lavrov said.

He also denounced South Korea-US-Japan military drills, saying they “often incorporate nuclear elements” and do not contribute to peace or stability in the region.

Ukrainian crisis