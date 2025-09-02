A fresh 5.2-magnitude earthquake has hit the east of Afghanistan, jolting a region still struggling with the aftermath of a powerful quake at the weekend that killed more than 1,400 people.

The epicentre of Tuesday’s tremor was close to where a magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit late Sunday night, devastating remote areas in mountainous provinces near the border with Pakistan.

The "quake was felt in the same areas which were affected in Kunar (province) in the first earthquake," Ehsanullah Ehsan, the disaster management spokesperson in the hard-hit province, said.

"These aftershocks are constant, but they have not caused any casualties yet." The quake was reported by the US Geological Survey late on Tuesday.

The death toll from the devastating earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on Sunday night has climbed to 1,411, an interim government spokesman said.

Separately, Afghan Red Crescent posted to X on Tuesday that at least 3,251 people have been injured, while the quake destroyed over 8,000 houses.

It is the third major earthquake to have hit a war-torn nation since 2021.

The US Geological Survey recorded the quake at 11.47 pm local time (1917 GMT), located 27 kilometres (16.7 miles) east-northeast of Jalalabad at a depth of 8 km (5 mi) on Sunday night, when most of the residents were asleep.

Kunar is the hardest-hit province, where the earthquake destroyed several villages.

Abdul Ghani, the spokesman for the interim Afghan administration in Kunar province, said rescue and relief teams were already arrived in the affected areas, and that the rescue and relief operation was underway.