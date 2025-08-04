WORLD
2 min read
North Korea slams Japan's plan to deploy upgraded surface-to-ship missiles as 'very dangerous move'
Tokyo is reportedly finalising a plan to deploy Type-12 anti-ship missiles near China during the current fiscal year.
North Korea slams Japan's plan to deploy upgraded surface-to-ship missiles as 'very dangerous move'
A mock-up of an upgraded Type-12 SSM is displayed at the Defence Security Equipment International (DSEI) Japan in Chiba on May 21, 2025. / Reuters
August 4, 2025

North Korea denounced Japan over a reported plan to deploy upgraded surface-to-ship missiles in the western coastal Kumamoto prefecture near China, state media reported on Monday, terming it a "very dangerous move."

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), in a commentary, criticised Tokyo, which, according to a report published by Kyodo News last week, is finalising a plan to deploy locally produced Type-12 anti-ship missiles at Camp Kengun in Kumamoto during the current fiscal year.

The Type-12 missile has a range of 1,000 kilometres and is capable of reaching China's coastline.

The move is aimed at strengthening the defence of Japan's southwestern Nansei island chain, which is strategically important due to its proximity to Taiwan, amid growing concerns over a potential Chinese invasion of the self-ruled island, Kyodo news reported, citing unnamed government sources.

Racing toward reinvasion

Pyongyang claimed the deployment is intended to secure Japan's preemptive strike capabilities, aimed at realising its ambition for the imperial-era "Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere," rather than deterring any specific threat.

RECOMMENDED

"Through military buildup and reorganisation, as well as schemes for force modernisation, Japan is approaching a situation where it can put an invasion war into action," the KCNA said.

Describing Japan as "prepossessed with becoming a military power," Pyongyang accused Tokyo of racing toward a day of reinvasion by deploying long-range missiles intended for preemptive strikes.

"The day of reinvasion that Japan is now so desperately seeking will be the day it steps into an irrecoverable hell," the KCNA said.

RelatedTRT Global - North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation

Explore
Cuba will not yield to US 'threats and blackmail': Cuban foreign minister
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation