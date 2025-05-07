At least 26 civilians were killed in Indian air strikes inside Pakistan early Wednesday, according to officials in Islamabad, as tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours flared following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India said its jets targeted "terrorist camps" across the border in response to the April 22 assault that left several of its soldiers dead. Pakistan, however, claimed the strikes hit civilian areas, killing more than two dozen people and injuring at least 46 others.

In a retaliatory move, Pakistan said it shot down five Indian fighter jets. While local Indian officials confirmed that three jets crashed in Indian-administered Kashmir, the Indian government has not issued an official statement on the matter.

Both sides also exchanged heavy artillery fire across the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border dividing Kashmir. India reported that Pakistani shelling killed at least 10 civilians and injured 48 others on its side.

The developments have raised fears of a broader conflict between the two long-time rivals, both of which possess nuclear weapons.

Here's how the world reacted:

Türkiye

Türkiye condemned India's overnight missile attacks on Pakistan.

"The attack by India created a risk of all-out war," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, condemning "provocative" steps and attacks targeting civilians.

Stressing that Ankara is following developments between Pakistan and India "with concern," the ministry called on the parties to act with "common sense" and avoid "unilateral actions."

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed earlier deep concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan, urging both nations to avoid escalation.

"Tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years," Guterres said during a news conference at UN headquarters. "And so, it pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point."

Switzerland

Switzerland expressed concern over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and urged both sides to exercise maximum restraint and engage in dialogue to avoid further escalation.

"Escalation helps no one. Growing tensions between India and Pakistan are alarming," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on X.

China