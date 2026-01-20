Law enforcement officials said they were working to clear roads after a 100-vehicle crash occurred on snow-blanketed roads in the northern state of Michigan.

Michigan State Police said on Monday that numerous injuries were reported in the crash, with none "believed to be fatal," after big rig trucks and vehicles collided on the I-196 corridor, causing many vehicles to run off the road in "multiple slide offs."

The Monday morning incident included 30-40 semi-trucks, piled up and blocking the typically busy interstate road, which remained closed for hours later.

Officials urged motorists to slow down in "treacherous" conditions, with a winter storm continuing to dump snow on the region and temperatures expected to fall to -8 degrees Fahrenheit (-22 degrees Celsius), including wind chill.