EU fails to secure US, G7 support for Russian oil transport ban
Diplomatic source says Washington rejected coordinated sanctions under bloc's planned 20th package.
(FILE) European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels. / Reuters
5 hours ago

The European Union has failed to secure support from the United States and other G7 countries for a coordinated effort to block Russian oil deliveries under its proposed 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions, a diplomatic source in Brussels said, according to a report on Monday.

The source, who spoke to the Russian state news agency Tass, said Brussels presented the proposal to Washington and other G7 capitals as part of efforts to expand restrictions targeting the transport and servicing of Russian oil shipments.

"The EU presented to the US and G7 its plan to fully prohibit European businesses from transporting Russian oil and providing any kind of maintenance, supply, financing and insurance services to tankers that transport Russian oil, no matter what flag they are flying. The European Commission invited partners to impose similar restrictions on their companies. The United States refused," the diplomat said.

RelatedTRT World - Hungary to block key EU loan to Ukraine until Russian oil shipments resume
He further said that he "does not exclude the possibility of Washington imposing its own measures in due time and on its own terms."

"Other G7 partners said that joining the EU sanctions was possible but stopped short of giving any clear promises," the source added.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, Russia has emerged as the world’s most sanctioned nation, surpassing Iran, Syria and North Korea.

According to sanctions-tracking databases, more than 16,500 restrictive measures have been imposed on Moscow targeting individuals, entities, vessels and aircraft.

SOURCE:AA
