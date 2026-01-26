UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the global order is eroding as the rule of law gives way to what he called "the law of the jungle."

Urging renewed commitment to multilateralism and accountability, Guterres affirmed on Monday that "the rule of law is a cornerstone of global peace and security" during the Security Council open debate titled "Reaffirming the International Rule of Law: Pathways to Reinvigorating Peace, Justice and Multilateralism."

He recalled that in 2024, UN member states adopted "the Pact for the Future," which included a commitment "to act in accordance with international law and fulfil obligations in good faith," but he warned that "words are not being matched with action."

"Around the world, the rule of law is being replaced by the law of the jungle," he said on Monday, adding: "We see flagrant violations of international law and brazen disregard for the UN Charter."

Regarding conflicts "from Gaza to Ukraine, from the Sahel to Myanmar, in Venezuela and elsewhere," he made the point that "the rule of law is being treated as an a la carte menu."

He stressed that states are flouting international law "with impunity" through "the illegal use of force, the targeting of civilian infrastructure, human rights violations and abuses, the illegal development of nuclear weapons, unconstitutional changes of government, and the denial of lifesaving humanitarian aid."

"These violations set dangerous precedents, encouraging other countries to do what they want, instead of what they are required to do under international law," he warned.

No other body, ad hoc coalition can legally bind all states on peace and security