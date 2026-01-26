WORLD
'Words aren't matched with action': UN chief warns 'law of the jungle' is replacing rule of law
Antonio Guterres says international law is being violated "with impunity," including through illegal use of force, attacks on civilians and infrastructure, and the blocking of humanitarian aid.
"We see flagrant violations of international law and brazen disregard for the UN Charter," Guterres says. / AFP
January 26, 2026

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that the global order is eroding as the rule of law gives way to what he called "the law of the jungle."

Urging renewed commitment to multilateralism and accountability, Guterres affirmed on Monday that "the rule of law is a cornerstone of global peace and security" during the Security Council open debate titled "Reaffirming the International Rule of Law: Pathways to Reinvigorating Peace, Justice and Multilateralism."

He recalled that in 2024, UN member states adopted "the Pact for the Future," which included a commitment "to act in accordance with international law and fulfil obligations in good faith," but he warned that "words are not being matched with action."

"Around the world, the rule of law is being replaced by the law of the jungle," he said on Monday, adding: "We see flagrant violations of international law and brazen disregard for the UN Charter."

Regarding conflicts "from Gaza to Ukraine, from the Sahel to Myanmar, in Venezuela and elsewhere," he made the point that "the rule of law is being treated as an a la carte menu."

He stressed that states are flouting international law "with impunity" through "the illegal use of force, the targeting of civilian infrastructure, human rights violations and abuses, the illegal development of nuclear weapons, unconstitutional changes of government, and the denial of lifesaving humanitarian aid."

"These violations set dangerous precedents, encouraging other countries to do what they want, instead of what they are required to do under international law," he warned.

No other body, ad hoc coalition can legally bind all states on peace and security

Underscoring the unique authority of the Security Council, Guterres said: "In an era crowded with initiatives, the United Nations Security Council stands alone in its Charter-mandated authority to act on behalf of all Member States on questions of peace and security."

"The Security Council alone adopts decisions binding on all," he said, emphasising that "no other body or ad hoc coalition can legally require all member states to comply with decisions on peace and security."

He also added that "only the Security Council can authorise the use of force under international law, as set out in the Charter."

"Its responsibility is singular. Its obligation is universal," he said, noting that reform to the council is "essential."

Guterres further stressed the need to "ensure accountability and end impunity," calling for support for international justice.

"The International Criminal Court, the central institution of the international criminal justice system, must be able to operate independently," he said.

"There can be no sustainable or just peace without accountability," he added.

RelatedTRT World - UN says US intervention in Venezuela undermined international law
SOURCE:AA
