Up to 3.2 million people may have been temporarily displaced within Iran as the conflict intensifies, the UN refugee agency has said.

Preliminary assessments indicate that between 600,000 and one million Iranian households have been forced to leave their homes due to ongoing hostilities, according to UNHCR on Thursday.

Most of those displaced are believed to be fleeing Tehran and other major cities, heading towards northern provinces and rural areas in search of safety.

"The figure is likely to continue rising as hostilities persist, marking a worrying escalation in humanitarian needs," said Ayaki Ito, UNHCR’s director of emergency and programme support and cross-regional refugee response coordinator for the Middle East emergency.