WAR ON IRAN
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US-Israeli strikes displace up to 3.2M people inside Iran: UNHCR
UNHCR warns humanitarian needs are rising as families flee major Iranian cities.
US-Israeli strikes displace up to 3.2M people inside Iran: UNHCR
A woman with her child looks at the aftermath of a US-Israeli strike on a police station, in Tehran, Iran, on March 2, 2026. / Reuters
March 12, 2026

Up to 3.2 million people may have been temporarily displaced within Iran as the conflict intensifies, the UN refugee agency has said.

Preliminary assessments indicate that between 600,000 and one million Iranian households have been forced to leave their homes due to ongoing hostilities, according to UNHCR on Thursday.

Most of those displaced are believed to be fleeing Tehran and other major cities, heading towards northern provinces and rural areas in search of safety.

"The figure is likely to continue rising as hostilities persist, marking a worrying escalation in humanitarian needs," said Ayaki Ito, UNHCR’s director of emergency and programme support and cross-regional refugee response coordinator for the Middle East emergency.

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The crisis is also affecting refugees already living in Iran, particularly Afghans, who make up the country’s largest refugee population.

These families are especially "vulnerable given their already precarious situation and limited support networks," Ito said.

UNHCR said it is adjusting its operations in Iran, working with national authorities and humanitarian partners to assess needs and prepare for further population movements.

The agency also urged all parties to protect civilians and ensure humanitarian access, while calling on countries to keep borders open for those seeking safety in line with international obligations.

RelatedTRT World - Middle East health systems under severe strain amid escalating conflict: WHO
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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