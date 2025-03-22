At least three people were killed and 14 others were injured in a mass shooting at a park in the desert city of Las Cruces, New Mexico, police have said.

Gunshot victims ranging in age from 16 to 36 were sent to all three local hospitals, as well as to the University Medical Center of El Paso, the regional trauma centre, according to police and hospital officials on Saturday.



Of six patients who arrived at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces by ambulance and private car, five were sent to El Paso, said marketing and communications director Andrew Cummins.

Those who died were two 19-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy, police said. Their names and those of other victims were not yet being released.

Police were asking for bystanders to share videos and other tips as they continued to seek a suspect or suspects in the attack, which occurred at about 10 pm on Friday in the city's Young Park, a music and recreation venue. A news conference was scheduled for later on Saturday.

‘Feels deeply untrue’

In a post to Instagram on Saturday, Las Cruces City Councilor and Mayor Pro Tem Johana Bencomo expressed grief at the tragedy.