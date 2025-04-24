President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his first visit to South Africa for agreeing to an unconditional ceasefire in the war with Russia so that peace talks could begin.

Ramaphosa threw South Africa's weight behind the push for an end to the more than three-year war, holding talks with Zelenskyy on Thursday hours after agreeing in a call with US President Donald Trump that the conflict should be ended urgently.

"It is a good signal from President Zelenskyy that Ukraine is agreeable to an unconditional ceasefire so that discussions and negotiations can then ensue," Ramaphosa told reporters after talks with the Ukrainian leader.

"It is a confidence-building measure that should be a key ingredient in a negotiation process."

He said he had spoken to Putin earlier in the week and "we both committed to work together towards a peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict".

Earlier on Thursday, he spoke with Trump and they agreed "that the war should be brought to an end as soon as possible to stop further unnecessary deaths", the South African president said.

They would "meet soon to address various matters regarding US-South Africa relations," he said, referring to a nosedive in bilateral ties after Trump came to power this year.

US attacks on various South African domestic and international policies culminated in the cutting of aid and expulsion of Pretoria's ambassador last month.

Ramaphosa said his country was ready to play a role in the "inclusive multilateral efforts" to reach peace in Ukraine.

"And we call upon all parties, both Russia and Ukraine, to ensure that there is a comprehensive ceasefire, an unconditional ceasefire, so that discussions and negotiations can start between the two countries."

United for peace

Zelenskyy said he believed South Africa's backing "will help stop Russia and force Putin to support... a complete unconditional ceasefire," according to translated remarks released by the South African government.