French President Emmanuel Macron has warned over the growing influence of major social media platforms on young people, saying Europe must urgently tighten regulation to protect teenagers and safeguard democratic standards.

Speaking at the European Digital Sovereignty Summit in Berlin on Tuesday, Macron said European teenagers now spend “four to five hours per day” on social networks, where the content they encounter is shaped by opaque algorithms controlled by a handful of global tech companies.

He said this concentrated power exposes young people to “hyper-bullying, pornography, mental-health issues and other harmful content,” adding that governments have effectively handed over responsibility for children’s digital safety to foreign platforms.

“Let’s be clear: these platforms design the content your children consume,” Macron said.

“We have de facto given them exclusivity over our teenagers’ digital lives," he added.

Related TRT World - France mulls total ban on social media for under 15, digital curfew for teens

‘Wild West’

President Macron contended that the issue extends past child protection, striking at the heart of Europe’s democratic stability.