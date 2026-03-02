Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed deep sorrow over the civilian suffering in Iran, adding that Türkiye will step up its diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire to help bring peace.
"We share the pain of the Iranian people. We are deeply saddened to witness this suffering, where it is the civilians, innocent children who bear the burden of the conflict," Erdogan said on Monday at an event in the capital, Ankara.
Türkiye will intensify diplomatic contacts until a ceasefire is established and calm is restored in the region, Erdogan vowed.
“We stand on the side of peace, we want bloodshed to stop, tears to cease, and for our region to finally attain that lasting peace it has so long yearned for,” he said.
The president underlined that Türkiye's priority is securing a ceasefire and opening the door to dialogue.
"If the necessary intervention is not made, the conflict will have serious consequences for regional and global security,” Erdogan said.
"No one can bear the economic and geopolitical uncertainties that such a process would bring about. That is why this fire must be extinguished before it spreads any further."
Phone call with NATO chief
Erdogan also spoke to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in a phone call following the attacks on Iran and the subsequent clashes.
According to a statement from the Turkish Directorate of Communications, Erdogan told Rutte that Türkiye is “carefully monitoring the conflict in the region,” stressing that “giving diplomacy a chance is important for achieving lasting peace.”
Erdogan said preparations for the NATO Leaders Summit, to be held in Ankara in July, are ongoing and that “Türkiye will host the summit in a manner befitting its importance.”
Rutte said NATO will “continue to contribute to ensuring the security of its allies with a 360-degree perspective.”
The US and Israel launched a major offensive against Iran on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of several high-ranking Iranian figures, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting US-linked sites in Gulf countries, causing multiple fatalities. Four US service members have been killed and four others seriously injured.
The Iranian Red Crescent said the death toll from US and Israeli air strikes since Saturday has risen to 555.