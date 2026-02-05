Gaza’s Health Ministry has said that 54 Palestinian bodies and dozens of boxes containing human remains have been transferred to Gaza after being released by Israel, with the delivery carried out through the International Committee of the Red Cross.

In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said 54 bodies and 66 boxes of human remains arrived at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex aboard Red Cross vehicles.

Medical teams immediately began forensic handling in line with approved medical procedures.

The ministry said examination and documentation processes are underway in coordination with relevant authorities and specialised committees.

Families will be allowed to identify the bodies once those procedures are completed, in accordance with established protocols.

The transfer comes amid continued Israeli violations of a phased ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, according to Palestinian officials.