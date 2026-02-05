Gaza’s Health Ministry has said that 54 Palestinian bodies and dozens of boxes containing human remains have been transferred to Gaza after being released by Israel, with the delivery carried out through the International Committee of the Red Cross.
In a statement on Wednesday, the ministry said 54 bodies and 66 boxes of human remains arrived at the Al-Shifa Medical Complex aboard Red Cross vehicles.
Medical teams immediately began forensic handling in line with approved medical procedures.
The ministry said examination and documentation processes are underway in coordination with relevant authorities and specialised committees.
Families will be allowed to identify the bodies once those procedures are completed, in accordance with established protocols.
The transfer comes amid continued Israeli violations of a phased ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, according to Palestinian officials.
The ceasefire, announced by the United States in January, includes provisions for additional Israeli withdrawals from Gaza and the launch of reconstruction efforts.
The United Nations has estimated the cost of rebuilding the enclave at around 70 billion dollars.
Meanwhile, despite an ongoing US-brokered ceasefire, 21 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed and others injured early on Wednesday by Israeli strikes targeting displacement tents, a house, and a gathering of civilians in Gaza, as per medical sources.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said two people, including a paramedic, were killed and 12 others wounded in shelling that targeted the area around Street 5 in the al Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
The wounded were taken to the Red Crescent’s field hospital in al Mawasi, the organisation added.