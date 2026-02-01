WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Thirty-seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across various parts of Gaza in the last 24 hours.
Thirty-seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks. / Reuters
February 1, 2026

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has “strongly” condemned Israel’s attacks on Gaza and ceasefire violations, saying the actions threaten international efforts to restore calm and stability in the territory.

In a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Saturday, the ministry said it “strongly condemns the attacks carried out by Israel today against Gaza and its continued violations of the ceasefire.”

It stressed that the strikes come at a time when the peace process in Gaza has entered a new phase and warned that the attacks endanger international efforts to establish tranquillity and stability in the enclave. It added that the developments again show that Israel “does not want peace in the region.”

“We reiterate that Israel must be made to comply with all provisions of the Peace Plan adopted by UN Security Council resolutions, foremost the preservation of the ceasefire and the unobstructed delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza,” said the ministry.

The statement said it is important for the international community to fulfil its responsibility in advancing the peace process.

Israeli attacks have killed more than 524 Palestinians since the ceasefire took effect in early October.

Thirty-seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across various parts of Gaza in the last 24 hours.

SOURCE:AA
