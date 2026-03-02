The US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) has said that the remains of two more service members killed in action during US-Israeli joint attacks on Iran were recovered.

"As of 4 pm ET (2100GMT), March 2, six US service members have been killed in action. US forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran's initial attacks in the region," CENTCOM said in a statement posted on X on Monday.

The statement added that "major combat operations" were ongoing and that the identities of the service members would be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin were notified.

Earlier on Monday, CENTCOM announced that four US service members had been killed after a service member seriously wounded in Iran's initial attacks succumbed to their injuries.