Lithuania PM Gintautas Paluckas resigns after investigations
Paluckas steps down after corruption probes spark protests in Vilnius. He took office late last year after coalition talks.
Gintautas Paluckas, born on August 19, 1979, served as Lithuania’s 18th prime minister from December 2024 until his resignation on July 31, 2025. / AP
July 31, 2025

Lithuania Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas stepped down on Thursday following investigations into his business dealings that prompted protests in the Baltic country’s capital calling for his resignation.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced Paluckas’ resignation to the media on Thursday morning.

"Paluckas called me in the morning and announced his resignation," President Nauseda told reporters.

Paluckas has yet to comment publicly.

Paluckas, who is a Social Democrat, ascended to the role late last year after a three-party coalition formed following parliamentary elections in October.

