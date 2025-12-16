Three Russian citizens have been kidnapped in Myanmar, with their captors demanding ransom payments for their release, Russian media reported on Tuesday, citing the consular section of Russia’s embassy in the Southeast Asian country.
The embassy confirmed it is handling three separate cases involving missing Russian nationals, though it did not disclose where or when the abductions occurred.
It said it has formally contacted Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry and is coordinating closely with local authorities to locate and assist the victims.
“Currently, we are handling three similar appeals regarding Russian citizens from their relatives and acquaintances,” the embassy said in a statement. “Notes have been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar regarding all these cases.
In order to quickly locate and assist Russian citizens, the embassy maintains contact with local authorities.”
Safety of foreign nationals in Myanmar
The latest cases come amid growing concern over the safety of foreign nationals in Myanmar, particularly Russians who have been trafficked or coerced into working in illegal operations.
Last week, Ivan Melnikov, vice president of the Single Coordination Center for Assistance to Compatriots Abroad, said an unidentified group had kidnapped a Russian photo model in Myanmar and demanded around $10,000 for her release.
Melnikov said he had appealed to Russia’s Foreign Ministry for help in securing the return of abducted citizens.
Russian media have increasingly reported on cases involving fraudulent call centres operating in Myanmar, often linked to organised crime networks.
Over the past year, at least six Russian nationals have been freed from such centres, according to documented reports.
In three cases, victims were repatriated with the assistance of Thai authorities and the Russian Embassy in Bangkok.
Two others managed to escape on their own but were detained by the Thai military for illegally crossing the border before being deported. A sixth case involved a Russian woman who was repatriated from China.
Russia warns citizens in the region
Russian Ambassador to Myanmar Iskander Azizov has previously warned that the problem could be far more widespread.
He said dozens of Russians may be held against their will in scam compounds and illegal call centres, many of them trafficked from neighbouring Thailand.
Determining the exact number of affected citizens remains difficult, Azizov said, as many enter Myanmar illegally, leaving them outside official tracking systems and more vulnerable to exploitation.
The spate of abductions and trafficking cases has raised alarm among Russian officials, who are urging citizens to exercise extreme caution when travelling to or working in the region.