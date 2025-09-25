Türkiye and the United States are “on the verge of a leap forward” in their relations, with growing momentum to translate diplomatic goodwill into expanded investment and trade, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said during meetings in New York.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, where he accompanied President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Bolat said Turkish and American business leaders and financiers held extensive talks on bilateral trade, investment opportunities, energy, and tourism.

“There was a very positive atmosphere here,” Bolat said. “Our American counterparts praised Türkiye’s economic reforms, stability, and growth trajectory. Almost all of them expressed concrete plans to expand their investments.”

‘A reliable hub for supply chains, logistics, and production’

Bolat underscored that Türkiye’s rapid economic growth over the past two decades has established the country as a reliable hub for supply chains, logistics, and production in the Eurasia region. “Foreign investors are eager to make Türkiye their centre of operations,” he said.