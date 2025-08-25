US President Donald Trump has said a "purge or revolution" appeared under way in South Korea, in remarks hours before new President Lee Jae-myung was due for talks at the White House.

"WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution. We can't have that and do business there," Trump posted on Monday, without specifying what he was referring to.

South Korean prosecutors on Sunday filed an arrest warrant for former prime minister Han Duck-soo, accusing him of aiding ex-president Yoon Suk-yeol in his short-lived martial law bid in December.

Trump is hosting Lee at the White House for talks expected to centre on trade and defence.

The first in-person meeting between the two leaders could help flesh out details of a July trade deal between the two countries that has Seoul investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the US.

The agreement set tariffs on South Korean goods at 15 per cent after Trump threatened rates as high as 25 per cent.

Trump declared at the time that South Korea would be "completely OPEN TO TRADE" with the US and accept goods such as cars and agricultural products. Automobiles are South Korea's top export to the US.

Seoul has one of the largest trade surpluses among Washington's NATO and Asia-Pacific allies, and countries where the US holds a trade deficit have drawn particular ire from Trump, who wants to eliminate such trade imbalances.

Lee's office said in announcing the visit that the two leaders plan to discuss cooperating on key manufacturing sectors such as semiconductors, batteries and shipbuilding. The latter has been a particular area of focus for the US president.

On defence, one potential topic is the continued presence of US troops in South Korea and concerns in Seoul that the US will seek higher payments in return.