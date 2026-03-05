The United Arab Emirates and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned an attempted Iranian ballistic missile launch towards Türkiye, calling it a serious escalation and a violation of state sovereignty after the projectile was intercepted and neutralised by NATO air and missile defence systems.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the UAE Foreign Ministry said that it considers such hostile acts a “serious escalation, a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to regional security and stability,” the statement said.



It affirmed that “expansion of attacks to additional countries is unacceptable and condemned under all legal and political norms, and constitutes a serious escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and heightens regional tensions.”

Seperately, the OIC expressed its full solidarity with Türkiye and affirmed its unwavering support in defending the country's sovereignty, security and stability.

The OIC General Secretariat called for an immediate end to any actions that could escalate tensions and destabilise the region.

It emphasised that threatening member states and undermining their security violates the principles of international relations, which are founded on good neighbourliness and mutual respect.