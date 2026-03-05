WORLD
2 min read
UAE, OIC denounce threat to Türkiye after interception of ballistic missile from Iran
The missile was detected after crossing Iraqi and Syrian airspace and was successfully engaged by allied defences, according to Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence.
UAE, OIC denounce threat to Türkiye after interception of ballistic missile from Iran
According to Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence, the missile was detected after crossing Iraqi and Syrian airspace. [File] / Reuters
11 hours ago

The United Arab Emirates and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned an attempted Iranian ballistic missile launch towards Türkiye, calling it a serious escalation and a violation of state sovereignty after the projectile was intercepted and neutralised by NATO air and missile defence systems.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the UAE Foreign Ministry said that it considers such hostile acts a “serious escalation, a flagrant violation of state sovereignty, and a direct threat to regional security and stability,” the statement said.

It affirmed that “expansion of attacks to additional countries is unacceptable and condemned under all legal and political norms, and constitutes a serious escalation that undermines de-escalation efforts and heightens regional tensions.”

Seperately, the OIC expressed its full solidarity with Türkiye and affirmed its unwavering support in defending the country's sovereignty, security and stability.

The OIC General Secretariat called for an immediate end to any actions that could escalate tensions and destabilise the region.

It emphasised that threatening member states and undermining their security violates the principles of international relations, which are founded on good neighbourliness and mutual respect.

RECOMMENDED

According to Türkiye's Ministry of National Defence, the missile was detected after crossing Iraqi and Syrian airspace and was successfully engaged by allied defences.

Debris from the missile fell in Dortyol district of Hatay province in southern Türkiye, with no casualties or injuries reported.

In a diplomatic response, Türkiye summoned Iran's Ambassador Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh to the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, it conveyed its firm protest and deep concerns over the incident.

Officials underscored that any steps risking the expansion of conflicts and further destabilisation of the region must be avoided at all costs.

RelatedTRT World - NATO downs Iranian ballistic missile heading towards Türkiye
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nepal votes in first election since Gen Z-led protests reshaped nation's politics
'Eager' US companies line up for Venezuelan minerals after oil grab
US Senate rejects bid to end Washington's war on Iran
Landslide kills over 200 people at DRC's Rubaya mine
As air strikes rocked Tehran, 100,000 left in first two days of war, UN says
Germany, Belgium refuse to join US-Israel strikes on Iran
Norway urges allies not to let Mideast tensions weaken Ukraine support
Türkiye welcomes inclusion in 'Made in EU' draft
Türkiye spares no effort in securing borders and skies: Erdogan
Iran claims 500 American soldiers died in five days of war
Pezeshkian urges regional unity as Iran's death toll from US-Israeli attacks tops 1,000
US sinks Iranian warship returning from drills with Israel's ally India
Qatar PM condemns Iran's attacks in call with top diplomat
Türkiye summons Iranian envoy, protests missile fired at its airspace
First primaries of 2026 midterm polls take place amid US-Israel war on Iran. Here are some takeaways