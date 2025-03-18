Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has announced that a total of 885,642 Syrians have returned to their homeland after seeking refuge in Türkiye since 2017.

“Initially, returns occurred to the safe zones we created through cross-border operations. Afterwards, returns accelerated with the overthrow of the dictator's regime,” Yilmaz said in a statement on X on Monday.

According to data from the Directorate General of Migration Management, 145,639 Syrians voluntarily returned since December 9, 2024 — just after the regime of Bashar al Assad collapsed in Syria following a lightning attack by opposition forces.

“As the security conditions, basic services and the economic environment improve in Syria, which is in the process of reconstruction, it is expected that these numbers will increase more rapidly,” Yilmaz added.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed that a return to everyday life in Syria is extremely important.