TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Nearly 900,000 Syrians have voluntarily returned home since 2017: Turkish vice president
A total of 145,639 Syrians returned home voluntarily, safely, and honourably since the ousting of Bashar al Assad, says Cevdet Yilmaz.
00:00
Nearly 900,000 Syrians have voluntarily returned home since 2017: Turkish vice president
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasised that a return to normal life in Syria is extremely important. / TRTWorld
March 18, 2025

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz has announced that a total of 885,642 Syrians have returned to their homeland after seeking refuge in Türkiye since 2017.

“Initially, returns occurred to the safe zones we created through cross-border operations. Afterwards, returns accelerated with the overthrow of the dictator's regime,” Yilmaz said in a statement on X on Monday.

According to data from the Directorate General of Migration Management, 145,639 Syrians voluntarily returned since December 9, 2024 — just after the regime of Bashar al Assad collapsed in Syria following a lightning attack by opposition forces.

“As the security conditions, basic services and the economic environment improve in Syria, which is in the process of reconstruction, it is expected that these numbers will increase more rapidly,” Yilmaz added.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed that a return to everyday life in Syria is extremely important.

RECOMMENDED

“Without a return to normal life, it is not possible for the refugees both in Türkiye and in neighbouring countries to return. We are currently seeing certain developments, albeit to a lesser extent. The important thing is to ensure and establish security and stability,” he said.

Bashar al Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on December 8, ending the Baath Party’s regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed Alsharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president on January 29 for a transitional period.

Explore
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates
Stronger EU–Türkiye partnership would be 'win-win' for all: EU Commisioner
UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan
Thousands displaced in the Philippines as massive fire sweeps through an islet
Boeing sets its sights on booming Southeast Asian skies
Nine Palestinians killed in Gaza strikes after Israel claims an officer was wounded
Death toll of terrorist attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan rises to 250: official
Former US First Lady Jill Biden's ex-husband arrested on murder charge in wife's death
UNESCO recognition revives hope for Afghan artists in Herat
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues